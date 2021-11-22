TheStreet Upgrades CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $57.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $340.43 million, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CTO Realty Growth has a 1-year low of $38.52 and a 1-year high of $58.11.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $3.73. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 175.01% and a return on equity of 30.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

In related news, Director Laura M. Franklin purchased 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Albright sold 5,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $319,360.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 518,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,761,000 after purchasing an additional 46,688 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 123,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 35,952 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,774,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 576.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares during the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

