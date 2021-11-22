Zacks: Brokerages Expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to Post $0.57 EPS

Equities analysts expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to report $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Conn’s posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.51. Conn’s had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $418.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $23.62 on Monday. Conn’s has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.51.

In other news, Director Norman Miller sold 15,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $376,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Conn’s by 119.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Conn’s during the third quarter valued at $360,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Conn’s during the third quarter valued at $1,092,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Conn’s during the third quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Conn’s during the third quarter valued at $82,000. 54.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

