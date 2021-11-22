Roth Capital Begins Coverage on Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

COMP has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Compass from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Compass Point raised shares of Compass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.70.

Get Compass alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COMP opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74. Compass has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $22.11.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Compass had a negative return on equity of 202.41% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Compass will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.