Richard L. Sandor Buys 2,000 Shares of Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Stock

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) insider Richard L. Sandor acquired 2,000 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 432 ($5.64) per share, for a total transaction of £8,640 ($11,288.22).

LON:CRE opened at GBX 435.50 ($5.69) on Monday. Conduit Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 423 ($5.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 568 ($7.42). The company has a market cap of £720.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 468.89.

CRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of Conduit in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on shares of Conduit in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

