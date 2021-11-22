Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Earns Buy Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $128.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Nevro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered Nevro to a hold rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Nevro from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.38.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $86.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.78. Nevro has a 1-year low of $86.04 and a 1-year high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.05 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 0.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 46,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 2.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 5.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 0.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

