Contrasting Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF) and Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF)

Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF) and Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Lomiko Metals and Avalon Advanced Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lomiko Metals N/A -45.55% -42.40% Avalon Advanced Materials -69,436.36% -3.99% -3.82%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lomiko Metals and Avalon Advanced Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lomiko Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Avalon Advanced Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lomiko Metals currently has a consensus target price of $0.31, indicating a potential upside of 236.59%. Given Lomiko Metals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lomiko Metals is more favorable than Avalon Advanced Materials.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Avalon Advanced Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Lomiko Metals has a beta of 2.77, suggesting that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalon Advanced Materials has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lomiko Metals and Avalon Advanced Materials’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lomiko Metals N/A N/A -$880,000.00 ($0.01) -9.21 Avalon Advanced Materials $100,000.00 319.58 -$3.99 million ($0.02) -4.33

Lomiko Metals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avalon Advanced Materials. Lomiko Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avalon Advanced Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lomiko Metals beats Avalon Advanced Materials on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals, Inc. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of minerals for the new green economy. The company also engages in the manufacturing and selling of power supply products. It includes the La Loutre, Lac Des Iles, Quatre Milles Graphite Properties and the Vines Lake property. Lomiko Metals was founded on July 3, 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials, Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties. The firm focuses on metals and mineral deposits including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium. It holds interest in projects Lilypad, Nechalacho, Separation Rapids Lithium, Warren Township and East Kemptville Tin-Indium. The company was founded on July 24, 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

