Barclays Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €8.80 Price Target

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been assigned a €8.80 ($10.00) price target by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 19.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.70 ($17.84) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.80 ($11.14) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.28 ($13.95).

thyssenkrupp stock opened at €10.95 ($12.44) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €8.99 and its 200 day moving average is €9.06. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($23.52) and a one year high of €27.01 ($30.69).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

