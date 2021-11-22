Futu (FUTU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 24th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $203.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.52 million. Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. On average, analysts expect Futu to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Futu stock opened at $54.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.92. Futu has a 52 week low of $36.63 and a 52 week high of $204.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Futu stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Futu were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FUTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BOCOM International lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, CLSA began coverage on Futu in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.21.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

