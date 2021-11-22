Best Buy (BBY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Best Buy to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $136.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.18 and a 200-day moving average of $115.36. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $95.93 and a 52-week high of $137.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.31.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $657,868. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

