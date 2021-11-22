Jack in the Box (JACK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $97.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $124.53.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JACK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 96,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

