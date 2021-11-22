suterusu (SUTER) Market Capitalization Tops $30.15 Million

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One suterusu coin can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, suterusu has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. suterusu has a market capitalization of $30.15 million and approximately $657,024.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00047504 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.69 or 0.00223357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00088107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00011534 BTC.

suterusu Profile

suterusu (CRYPTO:SUTER) is a coin. It was first traded on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

suterusu Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase suterusu using one of the exchanges listed above.

