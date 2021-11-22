Plair Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (PLA)

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. In the last week, Plair has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Plair coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Plair has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $3,400.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00047504 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.69 or 0.00223357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00088107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00011534 BTC.

Plair Coin Profile

Plair is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. The official website for Plair is plair.life . The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . Plair’s official message board is medium.com/plairlife . Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling Plair

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Plair using one of the exchanges listed above.

