Step Finance Price Hits $0.77 on Top Exchanges (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Step Finance has a market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $13.63 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00069713 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00073555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00091149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,132.30 or 0.07228229 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,098.35 or 0.99876674 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

