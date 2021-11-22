SafeCapital Market Capitalization Achieves $19,549.54 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 39.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 21st. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $19,549.54 and $39.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 46% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 53.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00080505 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000853 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000103 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SCAP is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

