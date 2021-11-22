Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) to report $73.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.00 million. Aviat Networks posted sales of $70.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full year sales of $291.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $290.16 million to $295.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $304.07 million, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $306.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aviat Networks.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $73.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

AVNW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Aviat Networks stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.13. 73,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,562. The company has a market cap of $336.91 million, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.01. Aviat Networks has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $43.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average of $33.94.

In other news, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $184,505.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 402.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 494,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after buying an additional 395,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aviat Networks by 144.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,822,000 after purchasing an additional 285,712 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aviat Networks by 100.0% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 554,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,177,000 after purchasing an additional 277,341 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Aviat Networks by 100.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,598 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,523,000 after buying an additional 176,421 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aviat Networks by 71.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,861,000 after buying an additional 175,785 shares during the period. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

