Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) to announce sales of $14.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.60 million. Pulmonx reported sales of $9.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full-year sales of $49.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.12 million to $49.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $74.98 million, with estimates ranging from $73.02 million to $77.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share.

LUNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total transaction of $971,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,897,678.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,866,967. 12.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 240.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 14,778 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 365,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,157,000 after buying an additional 33,644 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 762.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 141,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after buying an additional 124,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

LUNG traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $34.66. 439,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,983. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.33. Pulmonx has a 52-week low of $34.33 and a 52-week high of $69.48. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

