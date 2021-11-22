Casper Market Capitalization Hits $392.91 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 21st. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $392.91 million and approximately $54.44 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Casper has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00069886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00073200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00090845 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,129.89 or 0.07218718 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,308.42 or 1.00170651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,489,653,778 coins and its circulating supply is 2,536,617,159 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

