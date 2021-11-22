$594.83 Million in Sales Expected for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will post $594.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $588.20 million to $607.00 million. B&G Foods reported sales of $510.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $514.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in B&G Foods by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 366,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after purchasing an additional 20,732 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in B&G Foods by 202.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in B&G Foods by 9.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in B&G Foods by 438.8% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 55,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 45,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in B&G Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,462,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

BGS stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.75. 870,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,290. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.57. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $47.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 146.15%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

