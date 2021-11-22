Zacks: Analysts Expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $510.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will announce $510.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $510.00 million and the highest is $511.31 million. Cirrus Logic reported sales of $485.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CRUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays raised shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.20.

In other news, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $929,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,105,139.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,672,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,508,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,639,000 after purchasing an additional 475,050 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,270,000. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,999,000 after purchasing an additional 407,243 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRUS stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.67. 367,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,354. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.64 and a 200 day moving average of $80.94. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $103.25. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

