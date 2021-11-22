$41.59 Million in Sales Expected for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will post sales of $41.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.90 million. BioDelivery Sciences International reported sales of $42.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year sales of $164.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.30 million to $165.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $204.73 million, with estimates ranging from $194.40 million to $216.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.09.

Shares of BDSI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.07. 1,295,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,251. BioDelivery Sciences International has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $303.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.42.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kotler bought 257,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $894,566.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDSI. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the third quarter worth $6,947,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 647.4% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,265,066 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,810 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 63.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,270 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 241.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 753,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 532,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 12.9% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 3,935,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,087,000 after purchasing an additional 448,599 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

