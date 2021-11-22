Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $845.30 Million

Equities analysts expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to post $845.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $846.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $844.60 million. Plexus reported sales of $830.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year sales of $3.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $843.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.76 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Fox-Davies Capital upgraded shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

PLXS traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.19. 76,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,616. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.36. Plexus has a 1 year low of $72.46 and a 1 year high of $101.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.71.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $245,954.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,504 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 5.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Plexus by 3.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in Plexus by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in Plexus by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Plexus by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

