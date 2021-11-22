Fuse Network Market Cap Tops $23.14 Million (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $23.14 million and approximately $789,982.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00069758 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00073958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00090658 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,152.13 or 0.07232565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,498.34 or 1.00156030 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network’s genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FUSEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.