JustBet (WINR) Trading Down 14.7% Over Last Week

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. In the last seven days, JustBet has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One JustBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. JustBet has a market capitalization of $798,735.50 and $7,869.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

