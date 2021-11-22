Analysts Anticipate Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $284.36 Million

Brokerages expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to post $284.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $275.53 million to $292.49 million. Brixmor Property Group posted sales of $269.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brixmor Property Group.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Compass Point raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.46.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.57. 1,961,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,724. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $25.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 121.13%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.