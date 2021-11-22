Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to post sales of $15.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.45 million. Smith Micro Software reported sales of $12.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year sales of $59.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.96 million to $61.82 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $69.91 million, with estimates ranging from $63.01 million to $82.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Smith Micro Software.

A number of analysts recently commented on SMSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith Micro Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

In other Smith Micro Software news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 537,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $2,497,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,942,451 shares in the company, valued at $18,332,397.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $179,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,733,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,231,000 after acquiring an additional 45,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 21.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 442,279 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 37.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,762,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 484,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 3,588.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 944,951 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 836,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares during the period. 35.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.20. 507,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,229. Smith Micro Software has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27. The firm has a market cap of $338.30 million, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.69.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

