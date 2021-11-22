NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $257.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to post $257.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $258.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $256.36 million. NETGEAR reported sales of $367.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.97 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTGR. BWS Financial downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

NASDAQ:NTGR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.55. The stock had a trading volume of 307,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,629. The stock has a market cap of $841.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.73. NETGEAR has a twelve month low of $26.98 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.53.

NETGEAR announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 3,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $901,082.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $116,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,678 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,245. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NETGEAR by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,298,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $126,392,000 after acquiring an additional 68,235 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NETGEAR by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,703,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,264,000 after acquiring an additional 84,140 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NETGEAR by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,201,000 after acquiring an additional 95,502 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NETGEAR by 49,273.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,214,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,115 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in NETGEAR by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,155,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,295,000 after acquiring an additional 169,050 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

