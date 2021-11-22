BSCView Market Cap Tops $230,630.57 (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One BSCView coin can now be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. BSCView has a market capitalization of $230,630.57 and approximately $24,405.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BSCView has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00069953 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00073784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00090666 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,130.67 or 0.07197152 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,479.91 or 1.00151233 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BSCView Coin Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

Buying and Selling BSCView

