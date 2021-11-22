ZKSwap (ZKS) One Day Volume Hits $5.63 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 21st. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $124.71 million and $5.63 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZKSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001101 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00069953 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00073784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00090666 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,130.67 or 0.07197152 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,479.91 or 1.00151233 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ZKSwap’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

