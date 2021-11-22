Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on XEL. Morgan Stanley upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

XEL traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,924,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,459. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.28. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,182,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Xcel Energy by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,722,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,459,000 after purchasing an additional 307,473 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 542,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,462,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,108,000 after purchasing an additional 222,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

