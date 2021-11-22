Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Market Cap Hits $17.79 Million

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 21st. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $17.79 million and $8.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be bought for $680.60 or 0.01178140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00070217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00073661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00090470 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,161.54 or 0.07203788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,573.17 or 0.99661372 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Coin Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 26,142 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.