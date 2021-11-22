$134.07 Million in Sales Expected for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) will announce sales of $134.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $134.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $134.20 million. Lattice Semiconductor posted sales of $107.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year sales of $507.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $507.50 million to $507.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $571.80 million, with estimates ranging from $569.30 million to $576.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

LSCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 21,027 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total value of $1,737,881.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 34,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $2,176,924.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,256.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,632 shares of company stock worth $23,507,866 in the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2,004.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,076 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $642,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,244,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,058,000 after acquiring an additional 330,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSCC traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,605. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $37.38 and a 52 week high of $85.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 144.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.26.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

