$60.15 Million in Sales Expected for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will post $60.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.90 million. Cutera reported sales of $49.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year sales of $225.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $225.60 million to $226.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $246.55 million, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $248.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cutera.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Cutera had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

NASDAQ:CUTR traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.93. 112,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,547. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cutera has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $60.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.94 million, a P/E ratio of 102.27 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.16.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cutera by 629.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Cutera during the third quarter valued at $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cutera during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cutera during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Cutera by 171.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cutera (CUTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.