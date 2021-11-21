Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to announce sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the lowest is $1.05 billion. Diebold Nixdorf reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full year sales of $3.90 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DBD. Zacks Investment Research cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Matthew Goldfarb bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $71,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2,403.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 237.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6,246.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DBD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 610,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,078. The company has a market capitalization of $685.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 3.10. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

