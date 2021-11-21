Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.71 Million

Brokerages predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will post sales of $46.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.70 million to $48.58 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted sales of $71.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year sales of $195.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.11 million to $208.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $209.04 million, with estimates ranging from $198.17 million to $220.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on WRE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.50 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

WRE stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.72. The company had a trading volume of 267,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,721. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.71 and a beta of 0.87. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 485.71%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

