Zacks: Analysts Expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $347.96 Million

Brokerages expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to report sales of $347.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $344.31 million to $351.61 million. RadNet posted sales of $308.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on RDNT. Barclays started coverage on RadNet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RadNet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of RDNT stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $28.30. 290,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,199. RadNet has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.72.

In other news, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $102,151.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,283.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $999,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. UBS Group AG raised its position in RadNet by 430.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the first quarter worth $146,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 134.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 188,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 107,941 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 86.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,017,000 after buying an additional 191,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 200,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 8,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

