Sentinel Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.95 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $141.12 million and $3.95 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for $0.0247 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 13,301,476,239 coins and its circulating supply is 5,712,669,714 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

