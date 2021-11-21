-$0.31 EPS Expected for Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) to announce ($0.31) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Aterian reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aterian will report full-year earnings of ($6.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.67) to ($6.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.63). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aterian.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATER shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Aterian in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Shares of Aterian stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,487,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,509,361. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $200.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.73. Aterian has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $48.99.

In other Aterian news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc purchased 1,468,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $11,323,677.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 259,406 shares of company stock worth $1,876,563 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aterian in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

