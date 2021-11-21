Analysts Set Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target at $41.92

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.58.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 1,031.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the second quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 44.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 295.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the second quarter worth about $86,000. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,673,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,235,099. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of -191.25 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 5.02. Li Auto has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $47.70.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $780.44 million during the quarter. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. Research analysts expect that Li Auto will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

