Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.17.

SAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.00. The company had a trading volume of 37,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,297. The stock has a market cap of $329.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.44. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.67 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 67.85% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is presently 52.13%.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.