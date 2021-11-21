Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.73.

Several research analysts have commented on FTCH shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Farfetch from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research cut their price target on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Farfetch by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Farfetch by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Farfetch by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTCH traded down $6.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.26. 28,989,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,758,311. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 3.15. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.34 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

