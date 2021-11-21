Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:NVZMY traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.95. 7,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,623. Novozymes A/S has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $81.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.22 and a 200 day moving average of $74.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.48.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.