-$0.82 EPS Expected for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) to report ($0.82) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the lowest is ($1.16). Editas Medicine reported earnings per share of ($1.00) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year earnings of ($3.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($2.84). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.97) to ($3.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.27.

EDIT stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.35. The company had a trading volume of 977,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.97. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.16.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $60,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $596,761. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,483,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,250,000 after buying an additional 136,178 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Editas Medicine by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,876,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,200,000 after purchasing an additional 653,617 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,869,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,684,000 after buying an additional 612,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,534,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,535,000 after purchasing an additional 210,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Editas Medicine by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,266,000 after buying an additional 51,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

