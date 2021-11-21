Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ACER stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.34. 90,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,613. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.62. The company has a market cap of $33.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.17. Acer Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $5.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acer Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.45% of Acer Therapeutics worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

