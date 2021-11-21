Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
ACER stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.34. 90,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,613. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.62. The company has a market cap of $33.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.17. Acer Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $5.39.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.
Acer Therapeutics Company Profile
Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.
