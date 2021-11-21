Ceres (CERES) Trading 66.6% Higher This Week

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Ceres coin can currently be bought for $292.57 or 0.00506641 BTC on popular exchanges. Ceres has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and $419,494.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ceres has traded 66.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ceres alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00070272 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00074238 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00090460 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,171.14 or 0.07223208 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,609.73 or 0.99763381 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ceres Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 9,341 coins and its circulating supply is 7,091 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CERESUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ceres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ceres and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.