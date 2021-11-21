Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $638.58 Million

Analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will report sales of $638.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $636.00 million and the highest is $641.10 million. Atlassian posted sales of $501.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEAM. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.53.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 1.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at about $840,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at about $550,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.5% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $10.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $429.86. 941,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,666. The business’s fifty day moving average is $415.22 and its 200-day moving average is $328.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.97, a PEG ratio of 123.96 and a beta of 0.80. Atlassian has a one year low of $198.80 and a one year high of $483.13.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

