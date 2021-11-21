Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.42 Million

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) to report sales of $8.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $14.27 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full year sales of $35.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.70 million to $50.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $56.16 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $101.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Roivant Sciences.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROIV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of ROIV traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 253,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,943. Roivant Sciences has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.72.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roivant Sciences (ROIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.