Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) to report sales of $8.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $14.27 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full year sales of $35.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.70 million to $50.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $56.16 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $101.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Roivant Sciences.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROIV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of ROIV traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 253,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,943. Roivant Sciences has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.72.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

