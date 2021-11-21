Analysts Set Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Target Price at $56.20

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACCD. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accolade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,417,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,198,000 after acquiring an additional 110,104 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,620,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,397,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,883,000 after acquiring an additional 557,549 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Accolade by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Accolade during the 1st quarter worth $18,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Accolade stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.73. The company had a trading volume of 916,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.51. Accolade has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.46.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 57.44%. The business had revenue of $73.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accolade will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

