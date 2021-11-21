Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNGPF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of MNGPF stock remained flat at $$3.07 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71. Man Group has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $3.23.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

