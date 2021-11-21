Carbon Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $380,963.00 (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Carbon has a market cap of $5.91 million and $380,963.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carbon coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Carbon has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00070460 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00074204 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00090459 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,164.90 or 0.07197633 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,076.04 or 1.00364851 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,115,642 coins. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

