-$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will announce ($0.63) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is ($1.02). Caesars Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($1.70) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($3.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($2.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Caesars Entertainment.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.09) EPS.

CZR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.07.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 24.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,886,000 after acquiring an additional 107,945 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 210.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 221.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 352,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,816,000 after acquiring an additional 242,681 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CZR stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.40. 2,663,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,922,154. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $119.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 2.92.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.